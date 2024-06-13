Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala, gets a new release date

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has locked a new release date. The film, which was earlier set to release in September, will now release on October 11, the makers announced on Thursday.

Co-starring The Archies actor Vedang Raina, Jigra is billed as a drama on a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Notably, Alia, who made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings, has also bankrolled Jigra under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, in association with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen next in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Vasan is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, crime-thriller Peddlers, and the comic noir Monica, O My Darling. Jigra markd his first collaboration with Dharma Productions and Alia.

