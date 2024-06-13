GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala, gets a new release date

The film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Updated - June 13, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Jigra’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Jigra’ | Photo Credit: @aliaabhatt/Instagram

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has locked a new release date. The film, which was earlier set to release in September, will now release on October 11, the makers announced on Thursday.

Co-starring The Archies actor Vedang Raina, Jigra is billed as a drama on a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Alia Bhatt wraps up Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, shares pictures with Vedang Raina
Alia Bhatt interview: On why she entered the world of ‘Poacher’ and her love for wildlife

Notably, Alia, who made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings, has also bankrolled Jigra under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, in association with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen next in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Vasan is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, crime-thriller Peddlers, and the comic noir Monica, O My DarlingJigra markd his first collaboration with Dharma Productions and Alia.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.