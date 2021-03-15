Alia Bhatt’s first look in ‘RRR’ revealed

The actor plays Sita in SS Rajamouli’s film which is scheduled to release on October 13

Alia Bhatt’s first look as ‘Sita’ in SS Rajamouli’s RRR shows the actor in a pensive mood and awaiting somebody. After Rajamouli released the photo on his Twitter page — accompanied by this tweet: “Strong-willed and resolvent #Sita’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!” — eager fans awaiting the film’s release for long lapped it up.

Alia will be seen in a supporting role opposite Ram Charan, who plays Ramaraju. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and others. The film is a fictionalised retelling of the lives of two revolutionaries who participated in the Indian independence struggle — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is scheduled to release on October 13.

For Alia, there are more big-budget movies in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, in which her co-stars include real life partner Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others.