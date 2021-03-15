Alia Bhatt’s first look in ‘RRR’ revealed

Alia Bhatt’s first look as ‘Sita’ in SS Rajamouli’s RRR shows the actor in a pensive mood and awaiting somebody. After Rajamouli released the photo on his Twitter page — accompanied by this tweet: “Strong-willed and resolvent #Sita’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary!” — eager fans awaiting the film’s release for long lapped it up.
Alia will be seen in a supporting role opposite Ram Charan, who plays Ramaraju. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and others. The film is a fictionalised retelling of the lives of two revolutionaries who participated in the Indian independence struggle — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is scheduled to release on October 13.
For Alia, there are more big-budget movies in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, in which her co-stars include real life partner Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and others.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath