Alia Bhatt wraps Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia announced the news on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video originally posted by Karan from her last day at shoot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) "Going to miss this team so so so so so much... talkie wrap on Rocky aur Rani but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bits. Until next year! " the actor wrote. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film marks Karan's return to direction after the 2016 romantic-drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Alia. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the family drama. A Dharma Productions project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.



