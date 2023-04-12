ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt to make Met Gala debut in May

April 12, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The 2023 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1

The Hindu Bureau

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is set to make her Met Gala debut this year, media reports state.

Alia, who is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, will walk the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. She will be seen in a custom-made outfit by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

The 2023 Met Gala, one of the world’s biggest fashion events cum fundraisers, will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, celebrating the legacy of fashion designer Karl Otto Lagerfeld, who served as the creative director of couture house Chanel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

Earlier, Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had made appearances at the Met.

Alia Bhatt had multiple successes last year with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and RRR. She stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. The film, a spy action thriller, releases on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US