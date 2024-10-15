Alia Bhatt reveals ADHD diagnosis

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) in an interview with The Lallantop. The Bollywood star revealed that while her friends had long suspected it, she only recently confirmed her diagnosis after undergoing a psychological test. “I used to get zoned out from a young age,” Bhatt shared, explaining how she would often drift off during conversations or in class, unaware that it was linked to ADHD.

The Jigra actress reflected on how the condition affects her life, noting that she feels fully present in just two key moments: when she’s in front of the camera and when she’s with her daughter, Raha. “Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am most present. And now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present,” Bhatt revealed, describing these as her most peaceful moments.

Bhatt also disclosed how ADHD influenced her decision to go with a minimal makeup look for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. “I couldn’t sit for long in the makeup chair,” she admitted, choosing a subtle, natural style instead. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.