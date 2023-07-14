ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy Universe as first female lead: reports

July 14, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

According to media reports, Alia will portray a ‘super agent’ in the 8th film in the franchise, produced by Aditya Chopra

The Hindu Bureau

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt will reportedly headline the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films’ expanding Spy Universe.

According to media reports, Alia will portray a ‘super agent’ in the eighth film in the franchise, produced by Aditya Chopra. Commenced in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, the YRF spyverse has spanned blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, War and the recent hit Pathaan. Notably, all of these films have been fronted by male superstars.

So far, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan have played nimble super-spies on globe-trotting missions in the Spy Universe. The next film in the cycle, Tiger 3, starring Salman, is set to release this year on November 10. Salman and Shah Rukh will re-team for a film called Tiger Vs Pathaan. Meanwhile, south superstar NTR Jr. is rumoured to join the franchise in War 2directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt’s recent triumphs included Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Darlings, all released in 2022. Her next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Karan Johar, arrives in theatres on July 28, 2023. She is also making her Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Heart of Stone. Co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the spy actioner drops on the streamer on August 11.

