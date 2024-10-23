GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Manish Malhotra’s gala event was also graced by Ananya Pandey, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Huma Qureshi and Shriya Saran

Updated - October 23, 2024 12:31 pm IST

ANI
Alia Bhatt at the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash.

Alia Bhatt at the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash.

Diwali is around the corner, and celebrations have already started in B-Town. Last night in Mumbai, many celebrities attended Manish Malhotra’s gala event.

Alia Bhatt reveals ADHD diagnosis

The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Alia Bhatt looked dazzling as she repeated her lehenga she wore for her Mehendi ceremony couple of years ago. Shilpa Shetty, who attended the party with her sister Shamita Shetty, stunned everyone with her glamorous look. Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in her shimmery saree, while Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, looked amazing in a bright yellow saree.

Arjun Kapoor also graced the event, and Raveena Tandon captivated everyone with her presence. Shraddha Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs with her simplicity and grace. Veteran stars Rekha and Shabana Azmi posed together, with Rekha kissing Shabana Azmi on the cheek.

ALSO READ:‘Ulajh’ movie review: Janhvi Kapoor is caught in an inept thriller

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan—who is gearing up for his next project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—and other celebs such as Sharvari Wagh, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Sobhita Dhulipala also added a glam quotient to the grand event.

Published - October 23, 2024 12:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.