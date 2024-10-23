Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Diwali is around the corner, and celebrations have already started in B-Town. Last night in Mumbai, many celebrities attended Manish Malhotra’s gala event.

The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Alia Bhatt looked dazzling as she repeated her lehenga she wore for her Mehendi ceremony couple of years ago. Shilpa Shetty, who attended the party with her sister Shamita Shetty, stunned everyone with her glamorous look. Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in her shimmery saree, while Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, looked amazing in a bright yellow saree.

Arjun Kapoor also graced the event, and Raveena Tandon captivated everyone with her presence. Shraddha Kapoor grabbed the eyeballs with her simplicity and grace. Veteran stars Rekha and Shabana Azmi posed together, with Rekha kissing Shabana Azmi on the cheek.

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan—who is gearing up for his next project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—and other celebs such as Sharvari Wagh, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Sobhita Dhulipala also added a glam quotient to the grand event.