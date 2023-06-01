ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt features in Gucci campaign video with Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek and others

June 01, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The video was released to mark the 10th anniversary of Gucci Chime, a global campaign founded in 2013 by Gucci to ‘convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality’.

The Hindu Bureau

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who was recently named Global Brand Ambassador from India for Gucci, has featured in a campaign video for the luxury brand. The video was released to mark the 10th anniversary of Gucci Chime, a global campaign founded in 2013 by Gucci to “convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality.”

Alia is featured in the video alongside global celebrities like Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Salma Hayek Pinault, John Legend, Serena Williams and others. The montage shows the stars ‘chiming’ for gender equality, freedom, education, justice and equal opportunity.

“Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign!

#GucciChimeForGenderEquality #ChimeIn,” Alia Bhatt tweeted.

Bhatt was named Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci in May. Soon after, she made an appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2024, in Seoul. The high-wattage fashion show was held at the Gyeongbokgung Palace to honour the brand’s 25-year milestone since opening its first store in South Korea.

Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing on July 28. She is also making her Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Heart of Stone.

