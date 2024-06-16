Alia Bhatt deepfake video goes viral for the second time this year, sparks outrage

Alia Bhatt has been subjected to another viral deepfake video, the second one this year, leaving her fans outraged. The video, which garnered over 17 million views on Instagram before being deleted, shows what appears to be Bhatt participating in the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend.

In the video, posted by a user named Sameeksha Avtr, “Alia” is seen getting ready in a black kurta, applying makeup, and posing for the camera.

Opinion: Dealing with deepfakes

This follows a previous incident in May where another deepfake video showed Bhatt’s face seamlessly transposed onto actress Wamiqa Gabbi. That video, which also circulated widely on social media, depicted her in a floral co-ord set, with her voice and gestures convincingly mimicked as she gestured to the camera.

The frequent appearance of deepfake videos has already raised concerns about the misuse of AI and the implications for digital security and privacy. In a similar case last year, Delhi Police identified suspects responsible for creating and sharing a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In that case, a woman identified as Zara Patel was seen in an elevator, and AI was used to alter her face to resemble Mandanna’s. The Delhi Commission for Women intervened, leading to the registration of a FIR by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police.