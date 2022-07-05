Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew

Alia and Shefali Shah from the teaser of ‘Darlings’ | Photo Credit: Netflix India

Actor Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture Darlings will premiere on Netflix on August 5, the streamer announced today.

The dark comedy film which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen, also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

Meanwhile, the film’s teaser was also released today. Sharing the same on her social media handles, Alia wrote, “It’s just a tease Darlings.“

Darlings explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Darlings has music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.

Alia was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.