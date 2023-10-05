ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt commences shoot for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’

October 05, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, ‘Jigra’ will hit screens on September 27 next year

PTI

Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has started filming for her upcoming movie Jigra, which marks her maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vasan Bala.

Bhatt, who recently won the National Award for best actress, shared the news on Instagram along with photos from the film's set.

"& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our 'Jigra' to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love Team Jigra," Bhatt, 30, wrote in the caption on Wednesday evening.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra will hit the screens on September 27, 2024.

Dharma Productions also posted about shooting start on the project on Instagram.

"And the shoot for #Jigra begins - Day 1!" the banner posted.

Jigra marks Bhatt's second production venture via Eternal Sunshine Productions after 2022's Darlings, which was released on Netflix. She was last seen in the streamer's Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut.

Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt and Somen Mishra are credited as producers on the upcoming project.

