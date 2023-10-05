HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alia Bhatt commences shoot for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, ‘Jigra’ will hit screens on September 27 next year

October 05, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt

Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has started filming for her upcoming movie Jigra, which marks her maiden collaboration with filmmaker Vasan Bala.

ALSO READ
Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled ‘Jigra’, release date announced

Bhatt, who recently won the National Award for best actress, shared the news on Instagram along with photos from the film's set.

"& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our 'Jigra' to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love Team Jigra," Bhatt, 30, wrote in the caption on Wednesday evening.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra will hit the screens on September 27, 2024.

Dharma Productions also posted about shooting start on the project on Instagram.

"And the shoot for #Jigra begins - Day 1!" the banner posted.

ALSO READ
‘Monica, O My Darling’ movie review: Vasan Bala’s notorious noir is intoxicating

Jigra marks Bhatt's second production venture via Eternal Sunshine Productions after 2022's Darlings, which was released on Netflix. She was last seen in the streamer's Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut.

Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt and Somen Mishra are credited as producers on the upcoming project.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.