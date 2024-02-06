ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt boards Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher’ series as executive producer

February 06, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, ‘Poacher’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23

PTI

Actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos during the 69th Filmfare Awards, in Gandhinagar, Sunday night, Jan. 28, 2024; poster of ‘Poacher’ | Photo Credit: PTI and Prime Video

Streaming platform Prime Video on Tuesday announced that actor Alia Bhatt is turning executive producer for its upcoming Amazon original series Poacher.

Emmy Award winner Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime fame has directed the crime drama, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23. It is produced by QC Entertainment.

An investigative crime series based on true events, Poacher unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history, the makers said.

Bhatt joins the project as an executive producer via her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Being part of Poacher is an honour for both her and her team at the production house, the actor said.

"The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie's portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team. The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events that shed light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests.

"I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative," Bhatt said in a statement.

"Alia coming on board Poacher is truly a dream come true. In addition to being a world-class actress, she has proven to be a selfless philanthropist channelling her well-respected and earned celebrity status for championing positive causes," added QC principals Edward H Hamm, Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick.

Mehta has created, written and directed the series that boasts a diverse and talented cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The story of Poacher will unfold primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

