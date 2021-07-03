Alia Bhatt begins shoot for debut production venture ‘Darlings’

Alia Bhatt

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances

As Alia Bhatt starts shooting for her debut production venture “Darlings”, the actor says she is feeling both excited and nervous about working on the quirky mother-daughter story.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the project as well.

The film, starring Shefali Shah, is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood.

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Bhatt said “Darlings” may mark her foray into film production but she will always be an actor first.

“Day one of Darlings! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don’t know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.

“I dream all night about messing up my lines.. become jumpy.. reach sets 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t -because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really really care,” she wrote.

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Varma too started the shooting on Saturday and said he is excited to be back on the sets again.

“So happy and excited to be back on a set again! And for a film I’ve been so stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now,” he posted on Instagram.