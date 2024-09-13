ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh to reunite in ‘Jigra’

Published - September 13, 2024 05:01 pm IST

 Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ also stars Vedang Raina and is slated for release on October 11

PTI

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt | Photo Credit: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt are collaborating again in Jigra eight years after their hit film Udta Punjab.

Bhatt announced the news by sharing a post on Instagram handle on Friday which featured both the actors sitting on their respective chairs with their back to the camera. Dosanjh's chair had "Sings about Kudi" written on it while the back of Bhatt's chair read, "The Said 'Kudi'", in a reference to Udta Punjab where Dosanjh sang the popular song "Ikk kudi jida naam mohabbat".

Bhatt's post was captioned, "chairs say it all. @diljitdosanjh."

There is no clarity on the nature of their collaboration on Jigra but fans are speculating that Dosanjh will be singing a song for the movie. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres.

The film follows the journey of Bhatt's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

Dosanjh, 40, made his Hindi cinema debut in 2016’s Udta Punjab where he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Bhatt's last big screen outings were Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which released last year.

Dosanjh, who is currently on an international music tour, featured in Amar Singh Chamkila and Jatt & Juliet 3 recently.

