GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh to reunite in ‘Jigra’

 Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ also stars Vedang Raina and is slated for release on October 11

Updated - September 13, 2024 05:08 pm IST

PTI
Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt | Photo Credit: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt are collaborating again in Jigra eight years after their hit film Udta Punjab.

Bhatt announced the news by sharing a post on Instagram handle on Friday which featured both the actors sitting on their respective chairs with their back to the camera. Dosanjh's chair had "Sings about Kudi" written on it while the back of Bhatt's chair read, "The Said 'Kudi'", in a reference to Udta Punjab where Dosanjh sang the popular song "Ikk kudi jida naam mohabbat".

‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in director Anurag Singh’s war film

Bhatt's post was captioned, "chairs say it all. @diljitdosanjh."

There is no clarity on the nature of their collaboration on Jigra but fans are speculating that Dosanjh will be singing a song for the movie. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also stars Vedang Raina and is slated to release on October 11 in theatres.

The film follows the journey of Bhatt's character, who takes extraordinary measures to get her brother out of prison. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra.

Dosanjh, 40, made his Hindi cinema debut in 2016’s Udta Punjab where he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Alia Bhatt to make debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Bhatt's last big screen outings were Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which released last year.

Dosanjh, who is currently on an international music tour, featured in Amar Singh Chamkila and Jatt & Juliet 3 recently.

Published - September 13, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.