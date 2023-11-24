HamberMenu
Alia Bhatt advocates for All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023

Set to take place from December 1-10 across over 20 cities, the environment-focused festival is now in its fourth year

November 24, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2023 has joined forces with actor-entrepreneur Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions to leverage the power of cinema to address environmental issues.

As the festival’s advocate, Bhatt will be lending her support in bringing sustainability and storytelling together. Set to take place from December 1-10, 2023, the festival is now in its fourth year. It is being held in over 20 cities across India with films from across 50 countries.

Speaking of her association with the festival, Bhatt said in a statement, “It is such an honour to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same.”

At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible and it’s such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change. As a young production company this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision,” Bhatt added.

