ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Fazal's 'The Underbug' to premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

January 18, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The Slamdance Film Festival is set to take place from January 20 to 26 in person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, and virtually between 23-29 January

PTI

Poster of ‘The Underbug’ | Photo Credit: @alifazal9/Instagram

Actor Ali Fazal's psychological thriller The Underbug will have its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in the US. Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, The Underbug has Hussain Dalal starring opposite Ali Fazal in the lead.

The film has been officially selected for the upcoming edition of the Slamdance Film Festival which is set to take place from January 20 to 26 in person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, and virtually between 23-29 January.

The film was shot during the small respite of time of covid lockdowns in late 2020 somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra and is currently in post production.

"It's unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes it's harder to gain weight when you're fit. The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors and the writers and our director," Fazal said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US