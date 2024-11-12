 />
Ali Fazal to join Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Rule Breakers’

Fazal, who has built a steady presence in international cinema, expressed his excitement about joining forces with Waller-Bridge in the film that explores themes of resilience and defiance set against the backdrop of Afghanistan

Published - November 12, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ali Fazal is set to team up with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in his latest Hollywood project, Rule Breakers. Produced by Angel Studios, the film is directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and is scheduled for release in March 2025. Fazal, who has built a steady presence in international cinema, expressed his excitement about joining forces with Waller-Bridge in the film that explores themes of resilience and defiance set against the backdrop of Afghanistan.

Ali Fazal joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj & DK’s fantasy drama ‘Rakt Brahmand’

In a statement, Fazal shared his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of Rule Breakers and to share the screen with such a talented actress. This project deeply resonates with me, as it brings forward narratives of strength in challenging times.” The Mirzapur actor also hinted at the film’s inspirational themes, describing it as a story every parent would want their child to see, especially for its powerful female-driven narrative.

Best known for her award-winning turn in Prime Video’s Fleabag, Fazal praised Waller-Bridge as a “powerhouse of talent,” confident that her involvement will elevate the film’s impact.

Andrew Scott wants ‘Fleabag’ fans to “go out and get some fresh air”

Meanwhile, Fazal continues to balance personal milestones with professional success. He and wife Richa Chadha recently welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, meaning “Flower of Paradise” in Urdu. Fazal’s last performance was in Mirzapur 3, where he reprised his iconic role as Guddu Pandit.

English cinema / World cinema

