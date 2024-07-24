ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Fazal joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu in fantasy drama ‘Rakht Brahmand’

Updated - July 24, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Produced by Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the upcoming series also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi

The Hindu Bureau

Ali Fazal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal has boarded the cast of fantasy drama Rakht Brahmand opposite Samantha Prabhu. Produced by Raj & DK, the upcoming series also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for the 2018 cult horror film Tumbbad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal become parents, welcome baby girl

A source revealed, “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot it set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show can to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre wise.”

The 6-part limited series will commence shoot in Mumbai from next week.

Watch | Raj & DK go to Gulaabgunj in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, their new series on Netflix

Barve has also directed the forthcoming series Gulkanda Tales, described as a unique satire set in the fictional city of Gulkanda. Raj and DK are the creators of the show.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US