GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ali Fazal joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu in fantasy drama ‘Rakht Brahmand’

Produced by Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the upcoming series also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi

Updated - July 24, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ali Fazal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Ali Fazal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal has boarded the cast of fantasy drama Rakht Brahmand opposite Samantha Prabhu. Produced by Raj & DK, the upcoming series also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for the 2018 cult horror film Tumbbad.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal become parents, welcome baby girl

A source revealed, “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot it set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show can to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre wise.”

The 6-part limited series will commence shoot in Mumbai from next week.

Watch | Raj & DK go to Gulaabgunj in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, their new series on Netflix

Barve has also directed the forthcoming series Gulkanda Tales, described as a unique satire set in the fictional city of Gulkanda. Raj and DK are the creators of the show.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.