Ali Fazal joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu in fantasy drama ‘Rakht Brahmand’

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal has boarded the cast of fantasy drama Rakht Brahmand opposite Samantha Prabhu. Produced by Raj & DK, the upcoming series also features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for the 2018 cult horror film Tumbbad.

A source revealed, “The project is a marvellous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot it set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show can to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre wise.”

The 6-part limited series will commence shoot in Mumbai from next week.

Barve has also directed the forthcoming series Gulkanda Tales, described as a unique satire set in the fictional city of Gulkanda. Raj and DK are the creators of the show.