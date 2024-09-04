Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ drops first footage with Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn

The first footage from The Apprentice, an upcoming biopic featuring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, has been released ahead of the film’s October 11th theatrical debut. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film offers a glimpse into Trump’s early years and his relationship with the notorious lawyer Roy Cohn, portrayed by Jeremy Strong.

In the brief clip, Stan’s Trump is seen taking a phone interview, where he confidently declares his plans to acquire the Commodore Hotel and turn it into “the finest building in the world.”

Fresh from turn away crowds and standing ovations at the Cannes and Telluride film festivals, THE APPRENTICE, starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump. #TheApprentice is exclusively in theaters October 11. pic.twitter.com/qDjLOhHh9H — Briarcliff Entertainment (@BriarcliffEnt) September 3, 2024

The Apprentice, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, quickly became a talking point due to its controversial content, including a shocking scene depicting an assault involving Trump and his then-wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova. The film’s controversy reportedly made it difficult to find a distributor, eventually landing at Briarcliff Entertainment.

The Trump campaign has already condemned the film, dismissing it as “pure fiction” and threatening legal action. Written by Gabe Sherman, The Apprentice is described as “a dive into the underbelly of the American empire,” focusing on Trump’s formative years in the 1970s and his close ties with Cohn, a key figure in several high-profile legal cases.

The film also features Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr., adding depth to this exploration of one of America’s most controversial figures.