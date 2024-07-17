GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alfonso Cuaron to receive lifetime achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

Director Jane Campion, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan and more will also be feted at the Swiss film festival

Published - July 17, 2024 11:55 am IST

PTI
Alfonso Cuaron

Alfonso Cuaron | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, known for Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Y Tu Mama Tambien and Roma, will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Shah Rukh Khan to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

The film gala is set to commence on August 7 in Switzerland's Locarno. It will come to a close on August 17. Cuaron will receive the award, touted to be a tribute to "film personalities with extraordinary careers", on August 11.

The event will be held in the Swiss town's Piazza Grande after audiences can catch a panel conversation with him earlier in the day, according to the festival's official website.

Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, described Cuaron as a "visionary author of agile and liberated imaginaries".

"Combining an experimental spirit with the sweep of great popular writers, he has managed to capture the imagination and hearts of millions of viewers, passing on the same wonder that he himself experienced as a child and teenager basking in the glow of classic Mexican cinema. "From coming-of-age novels to science fiction, from melodrama to grand sagas like 'Harry Potter', Alfonso Cuaron has reinvented himself as an artist with each new film, always in the service of the pleasure of cinema, and has thus created a truly multifaceted body of work," Nazzaro said in a statement.

Alfonso Cuarón meets Kamal Haasan; photo from the meet go viral

The filmmaker has won two Academy Awards for the 2013 sci-fi thriller Gravity and three for 2018's Roma, his black-and-white semi-autographical take on his upbringing in Mexico City. He earned the Oscar for Best Director for both the films.

Cuaron's upcoming project is the Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, a seven-part psychological thriller. It stars Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kevin Kline.

‘Train to Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho teams up with Alfonso Cuaron for ‘Revelations’

Director Jane Campion, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, producer Stacey Sher (Erin Brockovich, Django Unchained) and Ben Burtt, the man behind the voices of iconic characters R2-D2, E.T. and Wall-E will also be feted at the Locarno Film Festival.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / film festival

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.