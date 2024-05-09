ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Skarsgard to share screen space with Harry Melling in ‘Pillion’

Published - May 09, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Harry Lighton, who directed the BAFTA-nominated short Wren Boys, has come on board to direct ‘Pillion’ from his own script

ANI

Alexander Skarsgard. | Photo Credit: Getty Images.

Actor Alexander Skarsgard will be seen sharing screen space with Harry Melling in Pillion, a new feature from Poor Things producers Element Pictures being pitched as a "fun and filthy romance with heart."

Harry Lighton, who directed the BAFTA-nominated short Wren Boys, has come on board to direct Pillion from his own script, which is inspired by Adam Mars-Jones' 2019 novel Box Hill, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Melling plays Colin, a weedy wallflower who is letting life pass him by until he meets Ray (Skarsgard), an impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, who him on as his submissive.

Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life and introduces him to a community of kinky, queer bikers, but as Colin dives deeper into Ray's world, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is really for him. The film is set to shoot in the UK this summer.

