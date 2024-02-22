Alex Garland's 'Civil War' to release in India in April

February 22, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Filmmaker Alex Garland's upcoming movie Civil War will make its debut in Indian theatres on April 12. The film, dubbed as an "adrenaline-fuelled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America", is written and directed by Garland, best known for critically acclaimed sci-fi hits Ex Machina and Annihilation.

Civil War features an ensemble cast of Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman. The film's story takes place in the near future where the United States finds itself embroiled in a rapidly escalating second Civil War, pitting the oppressive government against the separatist 'Western Forces' led by Texas and California. The plot revolves around a courageous team of journalists who embark on a perilous journey across the war-torn nation.

Dunst plays the role of a photojournalist whose lens serves as a window into the brutal realities of a society torn asunder by conflict. As chaos reigns and allegiances shift, the journalists must navigate treacherous terrain, relying on their instincts and resilience to uncover the truth amidst the turmoil, according to the official description.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, said, “This heart-pounding film is a must-see for fans of political thrillers and dystopian fiction, discussing important subject matter and posing thought-provoking questions about the future of America. It’s a spectacular movie-watching experience & a film on an unprecedented sense of scale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"The buzz surrounding Civil War is palpable, and we are excited to bring this experience to our audiences on 12th April," he added

Watch the film’s trailer here:.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.