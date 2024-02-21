ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ gets new trailer, release date

February 21, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Set in an alternate near-future, the film depicts a fractured America in the throes of a fresh civil war

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Civil War’

Alex Garland’s dystopian action epicCivil War has a new trailer.

Set in an alternate near-future, the film depicts a fractured America in the throes of a fresh civil war.

It stars Kirsten Dunst as a journalist chronicling the chaos. Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Nick Offerman round out the cast. Offerman, the star of Garland’s sci-fi series Devs, plays the president of the United States in Civil War.

Initially slated for April 26, the A24 feature will now hit US cinemas on April 12. The date coincides with the Battle of Fort Sumter, which officially flagged off the American Civil War in 1861.

Check out the trailer here -

