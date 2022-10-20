Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to resume filming in January, a year after shooting incident

However, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved

ANI
October 20, 2022 13:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Alec Baldwin | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

The work on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' will most probably resume in January, more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on set.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved, Variety reported.

The filmmaking team is planning to restart production in California.The production company announced a settlement on Oct. 5 with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer. Under the agreement, the production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus. Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way "to pay tribute to Halyna's final work.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene in a church with actor Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021. Baldwin unholstered a gun, which he had been told was "cold," and it fired. The bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Souza, who is returning to complete the film, was released from the hospital later that day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app