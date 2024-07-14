Alec Baldwin issues first statement after ‘Rust’ case dismissal

Actor Alec Baldwin has broken his silence following the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against him by a New Mexico judge in connection with the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film Rust.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Baldwin expressed gratitude amidst a tumultuous legal battle. “I am grateful for the tremendous support I have received during this challenging time,” he said.

He also shared a photo of him taken inside the courtroom on Instagram. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

The decision, announced on Friday by Judge Marlowe Sommer, not only dismissed the charges against Baldwin but also barred any possibility of retrial, effectively concluding the criminal proceedings against him. The ruling followed a day-long hearing filled with heated arguments regarding alleged mishandling of evidence by authorities.

Judge Marlowe Sommer underscored the impact of procedural errors on the fairness of the trial, stating unequivocally, “The late discovery of this evidence has compromised the fundamental fairness of these proceedings. There is no remedy but to dismiss the charges.” During the hearing, the judge personally inspected a bag of ammunition central to the case, which Baldwin’s legal team asserted had been withheld from them until recently.

This development triggered significant repercussions, including the resignation of a special prosecutor and the testimony of another, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Initially projected to span two weeks, the trial abruptly ended on its third day, leaving Baldwin visibly moved but choosing to remain silent as he departed the courthouse.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey acknowledged the judge’s decision while maintaining that there was no conclusive evidence linking the discovered ammunition to the tragic incident involving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The motion for dismissal, filed by Baldwin’s defense team, highlighted critical evidence that emerged post-trial of the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

This included ammunition allegedly matching the fatal bullet, disclosed belatedly to authorities by retired officer Troy Teske in March but not presented to the defense during trial preparations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The fatal incident occurred during a rehearsal at a New Mexico church set, where Baldwin inadvertently discharged a loaded revolver he was assured was unloaded.

The incident resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, sparking widespread scrutiny over safety protocols on film sets. Legal proceedings against Baldwin have been turbulent, marked by conflicting forensic reports and witness testimonies since charges were first filed in January 2023, dropped, and later reinstated.

Following the dismissal, attorney Brian Panish, representing Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, expressed disappointment while reaffirming their commitment to holding Baldwin accountable. “We respect the court’s decision. We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins,” Panish stated in an official statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.