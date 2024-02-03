ADVERTISEMENT

Alana Haim and Teyana Taylor roped in for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next

February 03, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn will headline the movie, alongside Regina Hall, the ‘Girls Trip’star

The Hindu Bureau

Alana Haim. | Photo Credit: Alana Haim/Instagram

Alana Haim, the Licorice Pizza actor, is set to reunite with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson for his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson, who has written the script, will direct the untitled movie for Warner Bros., led by Michael De Luca and Pa Abdy.

ALSO READ
Licorice Pizza

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Creed actor Wood Harris, newcomer Chase Infiniti and rapper Shayna McHayle are the other members of the cast. Anderson will produce the movie along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

ALSO READ:Paul Thomas Anderson to direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall in his next

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn will headline the movie, alongside Regina Hall, the Girls Trip star. The plot details of the movie are under wraps. Meanwhile, Haim, who bagged a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in her film debut Licorice Pizza, had previously worked with Anderson in several music videos for her band, HAIM.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US