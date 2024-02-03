GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alana Haim and Teyana Taylor roped in for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn will headline the movie, alongside Regina Hall, the ‘Girls Trip’star

February 03, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alana Haim.

Alana Haim. | Photo Credit: Alana Haim/Instagram

Alana Haim, the Licorice Pizza actor, is set to reunite with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson for his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson, who has written the script, will direct the untitled movie for Warner Bros., led by Michael De Luca and Pa Abdy.

Licorice Pizza

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Creed actor Wood Harris, newcomer Chase Infiniti and rapper Shayna McHayle are the other members of the cast. Anderson will produce the movie along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

ALSO READ:Paul Thomas Anderson to direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall in his next

Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn will headline the movie, alongside Regina Hall, the Girls Trip star. The plot details of the movie are under wraps. Meanwhile, Haim, who bagged a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in her film debut Licorice Pizza, had previously worked with Anderson in several music videos for her band, HAIM.

