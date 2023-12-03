Alan Ritchson’s ‘Reacher’ renewed for season three at Prime Video

December 03, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Prime Video has renewed popular series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, for a third season. The renewal comes ahead of season two's premiere on the streaming service on December 15. The show is based on author Lee Child's novel series of the same name.

The announcement was made at the Prime Video Panel at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during which Ritchson appeared in a video from the set of season three. The actor shared a new extended clip from the upcoming second season, giving fans an exclusive sneak peek at the action-packed premiere episode.

Reacher season two is based on “Bad Luck and Trouble”, the 11th book in Child’s global best-selling series. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

Season two also stars Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos in pivotal roles. According to the official logline, season two begins with veteran military police investigator Reacher receiving a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

“Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley; Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell. Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard,” reads the logline.

Lee Child serves as an executive producer on the series, written and showrun by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora. Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Television Studios.