Al Pacino’s ‘Hunters’ series to end with second season at Amazon

November 16, 2022 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The first season of the show premiered on Prime Video in February 2020

PTI

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in ‘Hunters’ | Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's conspiracy thriller series Hunters, fronted by Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, will return for its second and final season on January 13.

The David Weil-created show premiered on the platform in February 2020 and was renewed for another run in August of that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official description, the show "follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States."

Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin were also part of the first season’s ensemble cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The second season has two new additions in Udo Kier, who will play Adolf Hitler, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, who is set to essay a Nazi hunter named Chava Apfelbaum.

Weil also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nikko Toscano also executive produces along with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld under their Monkeypaw Productions banner.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  4. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer. Nelson McCormick executive produces along with Sonar Entertainment's David Ellender. Amazon Studios produces along with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US