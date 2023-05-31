HamberMenu
Al Pacino to welcome fourth child at 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The news comes weeks after Pacino’s ‘Godfather’ co-star De Niro announced that he welcomed his seventh child with long-term girlfriend Tiffany Chen

May 31, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

ANI
Robert de Niro and Al Pacino

Robert de Niro and Al Pacino | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

The Godfather duo, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, two of the greatest actors of all time, are welcoming children well into their twilight years.

Pacino is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. According to Page Six, a US-based media house, Alfallah is already eight months pregnant.

Pacino already has three adult children, 22-year-old twins with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

Reports of a romance between Alfallah and Pacino came in April 2022 when both of them were seen dining together and as per sources they had been secretly dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to her marriage to Pacino, Alfallah was linked to the 60-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and the 74-year-old rock star Mick Jagger.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Robert De Niro — Al Pacino's costar in The Godfather Part II, Heat and The Irishman — had become a father again at the ripe age of 79.

The iconic actor shocked the world when he casually announced he had 'just had a baby' in an interview — after his long-term girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who is believed to be 45 — was seen with a baby bump in March.

English cinema / World cinema

