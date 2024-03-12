Al Pacino to publish his memoir ‘Sonny Boy’ on October 8

March 12, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

According to the Hollywood veteran, the memoir is a highly personal and revealing experience of what he has “seen and been through” in life

Hollywood legend Al Pacino says his upcoming memoir "Sonny Boy," set to hit the stands in the US on October 8, is a highly personal and revealing experience of what he has "seen and been through" in life.

Penguin Random House on Tuesday announced that the memoir on The Godfather star will be published in the US in hardcover, audio, and ebook.

“I wrote ‘Sonny Boy’ to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life. It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up,” Pacino said in a statement.

"My whole life has been a moonshot, and I’ve been a pretty lucky guy so far," Pacino added.

The book, according to the publishers, is the memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide.

"All the great roles, the essential collaborations, and the important relationships are given their full due, as is the vexed marriage between creativity and commerce at the highest levels," the official description of the book read.