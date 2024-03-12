Al Pacino says Oscars producers asked him to omit reading Best Picture nominees

But Pacino’s abrupt presentation — saying “And the Oscar goes to ... ” before eventually announcing “my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer,’” left many viewers confused.

It wasn’t the only category to omit a reading of the nominees. The nominated original songs were all performed on the show, and the announcement that “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie had won was made without listing them again.

Oscars producer Molly McNearney toldVariety that skipping the reading of the nominees was intentional.

“It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long,” she said. “By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all ten best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins, and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated.”

She added: “I apologize if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot.”