Al Pacino, Diego Boneta and more to star in ‘Killing Castro’

Written by Leon Hendrix, Thomas DeGrezia and Colin Bateman, the film is Eif Rivera’s debut feature directorial

December 06, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Al Pacino

Al Pacino | Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell

A new film on Fidel Castro titled Killing Castro has been announced with a star-studded cast featuring Al Pacino, Diego Boneta, Xolo Maridueña, KiKi Layne, Alexander Ludwig, Ron Livingston, Kendrick Sampson, Nicole Beharie, Logan Marshall-Green and Titus Welliver.

Written by Leon Hendrix, Thomas DeGrezia and Colin Bateman, the film is Eif Rivera’s debut feature directorial. The film, based on true events, is set in 1960.

“Shortly after winning the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro travels to New York City to deliver his first speech to the United Nations. When met with hostility at his original hotel, Castro meets Malcolm X who invites him to stay at the famed Hotel Theresa in Harlem. With the eyes of the world watching, a rookie undercover FBI agent originally assigned to investigate Malcolm X suddenly becomes the FBI’s most valuable asset, and is tasked with keeping Castro from being eliminated by the CIA and the Italian mafia, by any means necessary,” reads the description of the plot by Deadline.

Killing Castro will begin its principal photography in Newark, New Jersey. The film is set to be produced by Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment and Christina Weiss Lurie of Fourth and Twenty-Eight Films. Serving as executive producers are John Takis, Rudy Langlais, Josh Glick, Boneta, Sam Slater, Leon Hendrix, Colin Bateman, Piers Tempest, Joseph Ingrassia and Nick Ham.

