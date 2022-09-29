Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton to star in feature film 'Billy Knight'

The drama film is written and directed by debutant Alec Griffen Roth

PTI
September 29, 2022 12:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Pacino | Photo Credit: JOEL RYAN

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is set to star opposite Stanger Things actor Charlie Heaton in movie Billy Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama, which marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut, also stars Diana Silvers.

According to Variety, the film follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers.

"In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex’s father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight," the plotline reads.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions, Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app