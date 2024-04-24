Al Pacino and Dan Stevens to star in upcoming exorcism horror, ‘The Ritual’

April 24, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Al Pacino and Dan Stevens have signed on to star in The Ritual, a upcoming exorcism horror film helmed by director David Midell. Penned by Midell and Enrico Natale, the film is produced by Andrew Stevens, Mitchell Welch, and Natale, with Ashley Greene and Abigail Cowen also joining the cast.

Inspired by true events, The Ritual follows the journey of two priests grappling with their faith and past traumas. Stevens portrays a priest questioning his beliefs, while Pacino takes on the role of one haunted by his history. Together, they confront the challenges of performing exorcisms to save a young woman from demonic possession, drawing parallels to the documented case of Emma Schmidt, one of the most thoroughly documented exorcisms in American history.

The industry stalwart Pacino, continues to stay busy with projects like the upcoming Johnny Depp-directed biopic, Modi. Meanwhile, Stevens has been making waves with roles in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empireand Abigail.

Director Midell, recognized for his previous work on The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, is collaborating once again with Natale, with whom he has garnered several accolades, including Independent Spirit Award nominations and a Gotham Award.

XYZ Films has secured global rights for the feature, aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, with plans to arrange international distribution at the Cannes market.

