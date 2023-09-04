Akshay Oberoi to feature in romantic drama ‘Tu Chahiye’

September 04, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Akshay Oberoi on Monday announced his next film, a romantic drama titled Tu Chahiye.

Known for films like Pizza, Gurgaon, Thar and the web series Illegal, the 38-year-old actor said he is thrilled about playing a romantic hero who is not quintessential.

“I’m excited to do an out-to-out romantic love story. It’s refreshing to see a love story being made during a time when such few films are being made. It’s also been a while since I’ve made one myself. I am really enjoying the character written for me.

"It’s deeply layered, challenging and has a variety of shades with a very unique character arch. He is not your quintessential romantic hero and that’s what makes it challenging, yet exciting,” Oberoi said in a statement.

In the movie, he is paired opposite television actor Ashnoor Kaur. Shoorveer fame Aadil Khan is also part of the project.

Backed by Ratna Sinha and Akul Tripathi, Tu Chahiye is slated to commence production soon in Raipur.

