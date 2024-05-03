ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Oberoi joins Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

May 03, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar

PTI

Akshay Oberoi

Actor Akshay Oberoi has bagged a pivotal role in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

On being a part of the film, Akshay in a statement expressed his excitement, saying, "Joining the cast of 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is a fantastic opportunity. Working with such talented co-stars like Varun, Janhvi, and Sanya is incredibly exciting. I'm eager for audiences to enjoy the blend of humour and romance we're bringing to the screen. This film is set to be a memorable one!"

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the second collaboration of Janhvi with the director after her debut film 'Dhadak'. The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'. Karan Johar is producing the project under his company Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Akshay is basking in the success of 'Fighter', which was headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter', which hit the theatres in January 2024. Akshay is also set to steal the show in the spy espionage film 'Two Zero One Four' alongside Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Shravan Tiwari. In the film, Akshay will step into the role of a terrorist.

