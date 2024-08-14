ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Oberoi joins the cast of Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Published - August 14, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ is eyeing a 2025 release

PTI

Akshay Oberoi. | Photo Credit: akshayoberoi/Instagram

Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of the upcoming pan-Indian movie Toxic, headlined by KGF star Yash. The Fighter star shared the news on Wednesday on his Instagram Stories, where he posted a photo of the welcome hamper that he received from the film's team.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘KGF’ star Yash starts shooting for ‘Toxic’

"Dear Akshay, Welcome to the team. We're thrilled to have your talent and energy on board for this project. Looking forward to creating something amazing together. Team Toxic," read the message on the hamper.

The upcoming Kannada movie, which will also be dubbed to multiple languages, went on floors last week. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”, Toxic is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is eyeing a 2025 release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

Oberoi is best known for appearing in films such as Pizza, Fitoor, Gurgaon, Kaalakaandi, Love Hostel, Thar, Gaslight and most recently Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The actor has also starred in series such as Selection Day, Illegal and Inside Edge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US