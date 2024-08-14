GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Akshay Oberoi joins the cast of Yash’s ‘Toxic’

Starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ is eyeing a 2025 release

Published - August 14, 2024 02:22 pm IST

PTI
Akshay Oberoi.

Akshay Oberoi. | Photo Credit: akshayoberoi/Instagram

Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of the upcoming pan-Indian movie Toxic, headlined by KGF star Yash. The Fighter star shared the news on Wednesday on his Instagram Stories, where he posted a photo of the welcome hamper that he received from the film's team.

‘KGF’ star Yash starts shooting for ‘Toxic’

"Dear Akshay, Welcome to the team. We're thrilled to have your talent and energy on board for this project. Looking forward to creating something amazing together. Team Toxic," read the message on the hamper.

The upcoming Kannada movie, which will also be dubbed to multiple languages, went on floors last week. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice.

Billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”, Toxic is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is eyeing a 2025 release.

ALSO READ:Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

Oberoi is best known for appearing in films such as Pizza, Fitoor, Gurgaon, Kaalakaandi, Love Hostel, Thar, Gaslight and most recently Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The actor has also starred in series such as Selection Day, Illegal and Inside Edge.

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

