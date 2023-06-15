Akshay Kumar's 'The Great Indian Rescue' to hit theatres in October

June 15, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Actor Akshay Kumar's next feature film "The Great Indian Rescue" will release on October 5, the makers announced Wednesday.

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

A resident of Amritsar, Gill received several awards for his act of bravery. He died in 2019 at the age of 80.

"The Great Indian Rescue" marks a reunion of Kumar and Chopra after they featured together in 2019's "Kesari".

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who had previously directed Akshay's 2016 movie “Rustom”.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh,Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

