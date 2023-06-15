ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar's 'The Great Indian Rescue' to hit theatres in October

June 15, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989

PTI

Akshay Kumar in ‘The Great Indian Rescue’

Actor Akshay Kumar's next feature film "The Great Indian Rescue" will release on October 5, the makers announced Wednesday.

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

A resident of Amritsar, Gill received several awards for his act of bravery. He died in 2019 at the age of 80.

ALSO READ
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged in Delhi

"The Great Indian Rescue" marks a reunion of Kumar and Chopra after they featured together in 2019's "Kesari".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who had previously directed Akshay's 2016 movie “Rustom”.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh,Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US