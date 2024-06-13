ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ gets a new release date

Published - June 13, 2024 03:34 pm IST

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal

PTI

Team ‘Khel Khel Mein’  | Photo Credit: @TSeries/X

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein will arrive almost a month early in theatres as the makers have now set the film for release on August 15. Production house T-Series shared the new release date of the film on its official social media handles on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy-drama was earlier scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 6.

Arjun Kapoor completes filming for Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh fame, Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’, JP Dutta to produce

On August 15, Khel Khel Mein will have a box office clash with two other big-ticket movies - John Abraham's Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Khel Khel Mein is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US