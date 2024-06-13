Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ gets a new release date

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein will arrive almost a month early in theatres as the makers have now set the film for release on August 15. Production house T-Series shared the new release date of the film on its official social media handles on Wednesday night.

The comedy-drama was earlier scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 6.

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh fame, Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

On August 15, Khel Khel Mein will have a box office clash with two other big-ticket movies - John Abraham's Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.