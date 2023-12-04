ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ pushed to 2025

December 04, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

In a statement, producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said that the film will require ‘top-notch’ visual effects to deliver a ‘great cinematic experience’ and that is the reason behind the delay

The Hindu Bureau

Akshay Kumar attends the screening of ‘Sattar’ and ‘Hanging Gardens’ at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 03, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Photo Credit: TIM P. WHITBY

Akshay Kumar-fronted Housefull 5 has been pushed to 2025. The franchise comedy film, initially expected to release on Diwali in 2024, will now arrive on June 6, 2025, the makers have announced.

In a statement, producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said that the film will require ‘top-notch’ visual effects to deliver a great ‘cinematic experience’ and that is the reason behind the delay.

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Housefull 5’

“The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience,” the banner said.

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on 56th birthday

Tarun Mansukhani, known for films like Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Akshay Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to return to the long-running franchise. The franchise commenced with 2010’s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels: Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US