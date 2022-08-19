Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2

The psychological thriller, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’

PTI
August 19, 2022 14:23 IST

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Psychological thriller Cuttputlli, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film is reportedly a remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead.

Akshay, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page.

With screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, Cuttputlli is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

