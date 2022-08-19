Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2
The psychological thriller, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’
Psychological thriller Cuttputlli, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film is reportedly a remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead.
Akshay, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page.
With screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, Cuttputlli is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.
The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.
