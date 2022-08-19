Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2

PTI August 19, 2022 13:52 IST

PTI August 19, 2022 13:52 IST

The psychological thriller, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’

A still from the film | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The psychological thriller, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film ‘Ratsasan’

Psychological thriller Cuttputlli, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Rakul Singh, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film is reportedly a remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. Akshay, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page. Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai.

Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain.

Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow@vashubhagnani@Rakulpreet@ranjit_tiwari@jackkybhagnani@honeybhagnani@poojafilms#CuttputlliOnHotstarpic.twitter.com/l9uyi2Pp7Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2022 With screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, Cuttputlli is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi. The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.



Our code of editorial values