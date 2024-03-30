Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

March 30, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has completed filming for his upcoming movie “Khel Khel Mein”, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor.

The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for helming romantic-comedy “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh”. It also features Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on a sabbatical from movies for a while, is part of the cast as well.

Production house T-Series shared the update about the film on its official social media handles on Friday night.

“That’s a wrap! Filming for #KhelKhelMein starring #AkshayKumar #TaapseePannu #VaaniKapoor #AmmyVirk #AdityaSeal #PragyaJaiswal & #FardeenKhan in the lead has concluded. Brace yourself for an exhilarating mix of laughter and drama, written and directed by #MudassarAziz,” the post read.

The movie started shooting in October last year.

"Khel Khel Mein" is presented and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl. Also produced by Shashi Sinha and Ajay Rai.

